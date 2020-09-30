Komen San Antonio closing, ending 20-year relationship with national breast cancer organization

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio nonprofit dedicated to fighting breast cancer is shutting its doors, ending a 20-year relationship with the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Board president Cindy Rosen said the local affiliate didn’t like the direction national headquarters was headed after leaders decided in April to consolidate the majority of its affiliates within the national organization due to the economic impact created by COVID-19.

Since it was founded in 1997, Komen San Antonio has raised tens of millions of dollars through fundraising events such as the annual Race For the Cure, Pink in the Rink and last weekend’s More Than Pink Walk.

Despite the breakup with the parent organization, Rosen is confident breast cancer victims will continue to be served in the San Antonio area.

“I don’t have any doubt that the San Antonio breast cancer community will continue the mission that Komen SA had in the future, but what that looks like I don’t know," Rosen said.

For ongoing assistance for local breast cancer patients, visit Komen San Antonio’s website for local grantees offering support.

The legal and operational process of Komen San Antonio’s termination with the national organization is anticipated to be complete in early 2021.