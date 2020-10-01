Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Northwest Side, police say

(Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police say.

The crash happened near Zarzamora and West Houston streets Wednesday night.

According to police, the driver of a white van pulled out of a parking lot and collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 20s, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the van may face a driving while intoxicated charge.

Zarzamora and West Houston Street are closed at this time, according to police.

Related: Man hospitalized, in serious condition after motorcycle crash on North Side, police say