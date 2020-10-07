Man’s shooting death still unsolved four years later; reward offered

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four years after Angelo Polendo’s death at a West Side intersection, San Antonio police are pushing for new tips that could lead to the arrest of his killer.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on those responsible for the fatal shooting that happened Oct. 11, 2016, in the 1500 block of North Sabinas Street near West Laurel Street.

According to police, a gray car was seen fleeing the scene after gunshots were heard. Officers found Polendo’s body down the street at the intersection of Sabinas and Lombrano Street.

According to a previous KSAT 12 report, two men were arrested following the release of a Crime Stoppers report. However, the charges were dismissed in December 2016 due to “insufficient evidence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867). Tips can also be made by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to 274637 or via the P3 Tips app.