SAPD investigating shooting on Southwest Side that sent man to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot early Tuesday on the Southwest Side.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to SW 28th Street and West Academy Street after receiving word of someone wounded.

According to police, the man was shot in the chest by another male in shorts and a T-shirt who then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

SAPD said while at the location a second individual was found to have suffered a cardiac episode and was taken to a hospital by EMS. It is unclear if that person was involved in the shooting, police said.