Cibolo police asking public for help in identifying car burglary suspects

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are asking for the pubic’s help in identifying three suspects who were caught on video trying to break into vehicles in a subdivision.

According to police, the suspects were caught on camera in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The Cibolo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division needs your assistance with identifying the individuals... Posted by Cibolo Police Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

In a video posted on the Cibolo Police Department’s Facebook page, the trio walks from one house to the next and try to open car doors in the same driveway.

In the video, one individual in a hooded sweatshirt seems to notice the camera and walks away.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Cibolo Police Department at 210-659-1999 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.

