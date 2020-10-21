WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff delivers state of the county address

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is delivering his annual State of the County address on Wednesday.

Wolff is expected to discuss the reopening of area bars amid the coronavirus crisis, as well as efforts to improve workforce, transportation and technology during the pandemic.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce is hosting the virtual event.