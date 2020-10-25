Two killed in small-engine plane crash near Houston, DPS officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two people are dead following a plane crash outside of Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Sunday morning after a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed into the neighborhood of Linnwood Drive and Elm Street, according to officials.

Two victims were killed in the crash and their identities have not yet been released.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers responded to a Fixed Wing Single-Engine (N26136) plane crash in the neighborhood of Linnwood/Elm St. Two confirmed fatalities identities unknown. Area secure, FAA en route and lead agency for investigation. pic.twitter.com/NAV8andmWc — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) October 25, 2020

Officials said it’s unclear what led to the crash at this time.

Federal Aviation Administration officials are on their way to process the scene, the agency said.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when more details become available.

RELATED: US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash