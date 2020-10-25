73ºF

Two killed in small-engine plane crash near Houston, DPS officials say

A fixed-winged single-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood outside of Houston

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two people are dead following a plane crash outside of Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Sunday morning after a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed into the neighborhood of Linnwood Drive and Elm Street, according to officials.

Two victims were killed in the crash and their identities have not yet been released.

Officials said it’s unclear what led to the crash at this time.

Federal Aviation Administration officials are on their way to process the scene, the agency said.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when more details become available.

