Man wields handgun, robs SE Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who brandished a handgun and robbed a Southeast Side gas station late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a gas station in the 400 block of Fair Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street and Highway 281.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the cashier, just before demanding money.

The suspect took the money and fled eastbound on foot, police said.

SAPD used their Eagle helicopter to search for the suspect, but were unable to locate them.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.