San Antonio-area tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO – Friday the 13th doesn’t have to be spooky - it’s actually time for tattoo fanatics to celebrate because many tattoo parlors offer scary good deals on ink.

It’s common practice for tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th, and many San Antonio-area tattoo parlors are participating this month with discounted specials.

Generally, tattoo shops will have a list of flash tattoos to choose from for the $13 special, however, rules vary from parlor to parlor.

Some tattoo shops extend the Friday the 13th special through the weekend and some shops start several days early.

Call ahead to see if your local tattoo parlor is participating in any $13 tattoo events. Also, be advised, many shops have changed their policies due to the coronavirus pandemic so plan accordingly.

KSAT has confirmed that the following parlors plan to participate:

The shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

This list will be updated as more shops confirm their participation.

Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13.

Fun Fact: There will never be more than three Friday-the-13ths in one calendar year.

