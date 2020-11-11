Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s $1 million reward for voter fraud info ridiculed by Pennsylvania counterpart

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s quest to substantiate unproven claims of widespread voter fraud has already garnered a solid tip from his counterpart in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, Patrick announced he will pay people up to $1 million for information on voter fraud that results in an arrest and conviction. Patrick, like President Donald Trump and his campaign team, has pointed to debunked fraud allegations in battleground states like Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to overturn the results of the election.

It didn’t take long for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to take up Patrick’s offer.

“I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump,” Fetterman tweeted Tuesday evening.

Hey, Governor Patrick- it’s your counterpart in Pennsylvania.



I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud.



I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump.



I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls.



ps. The Cowboys blow. https://t.co/Y21Q3ZkSEH — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 10, 2020

Fetterman included news coverage in Pennsylvania about a registered Republican who was arrested for the charge. The news story does not explicitly detail who the person was attempting to vote for.

Besides asking for $1 million from Patrick for this information, and said he would like to be paid in gift cards to Sheetz, a popular convenience store in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman also took a parting shot at the Dallas Cowboys, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks ago.

Patrick has not publicly responded to Fetterman.

Patrick blamed Democrats for “creating suspicion of final vote totals,” citing the unproven allegations.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said. “President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.”