12-year-old boy dies overnight after accidentally shooting himself in head, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a loaded gun overnight, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cojuan Singleton died from his injuries at University Hospital, officials said.

The incident happened Friday evening at an apartment in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road.

Officers were called to the residence for a report of shots fired. However, after arriving, police discovered Singleton had gotten ahold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself.

Singleton’s older brother, who owned the pistol, told police he was cleaning the gun before he laid it down. Just seconds later, Singleton picked it up and that’s when it accidentally fired, according to officials.

The young boy’s sister was also at home at the time of the incident. Their parents were at work when it happened, police said.

Singleton was taken to University Hospital for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident and no charges have been filed as of yet

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

