Man killed after crashing car into tree near West Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree right outside of an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Hunt Lane and Highway 151 access road.

Police said the man was driving westbound on the frontage road when he drove through the intersection of Hunt Lane and 151 and lost control.

The man’s vehicle struck a tree right outside of an apartment complex and officials said he was unresponsive at the scene.

He was taken by ambulance and was heading to an area hospital when he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officials said they believe speed and weather were a factor in the crash.

