Gotcha Covered Collection Drive receives over 1,000 pounds of donations

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of San Antonians donated to the 24th annual Gotcha Covered Collection Drive on Sunday.

This is the largest single-day collection drive in the Alamo City. Within the first three hours of the event, organizers said they had raised more than 1,000 pounds of donations.

The collection drive is still looking for clothing, hygiene products, canned food and new this year, hand sanitizer and masks.

All of the donations that are collected will be given out to the Haven for Hope, Battered Women’s Shelter and the San Antonio Food Bank.

RELATED: How San Antonio Food Bank became lifeline for South Texas during COVID-19 pandemic