Police, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect involved in Southeast Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying a suspect involved in a convenience store robbery on the Southeast Side.

The incident happened at a Circle K convenience store Sunday, Dec. 6, in the 1900 block of S. New Braunfels Avenue.

The suspect entered the Circle K and stole merchandise, according to police. A sales associated attempted to recover the stolen items and the suspect threatened the employee with a handgun, officials said.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or the incident is urged to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

