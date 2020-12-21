Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 20: Officials report 538 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

San Antonio photographer Sophia Mattos captured photos of an empty downtown on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which would have been the first Saturday of Fiesta if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 102,164 total COVID-19 cases and 1,455 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 538 new cases as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported today.

The city’s total case count also includes 804 backlogged electronic lab reports, according to Metro Health. The death toll includes a backlog of 13 deaths from November 17- November 30,2020.

City officials also reported that 866 patients are hospitalized, 273 are in the intensive care unit and 145 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.