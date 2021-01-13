Texas AG: San Antonio woman in Project Veritas video arrested on election-related charges

Raquel Rodriguez was taken into custody on election fraud charges on Jan. 13, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio campaign worker seen in an undercover video last year appearing to persuade a woman to change her vote faces a long list of felony charges after being arrested Wednesday, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Raquel Rodriguez faces charges of election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot, according to a press release from AG Ken Paxton’s office.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” Paxton said in the release.

The release spelled Rodriguez’s first name as Rachel, even though public records for her repeatedly have it spelled as Raquel.

A San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman said via email Wednesday Rodriguez was taken into custody on the city’s East Side and that the AG’s office asked for assistance transporting Rodriguez, but referred all other questions about the arrest to the AG’s office.

Rodriguez was still being in the process of being taken to jail just before noon Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the AG’s office responded via email only that the arrest took place in San Antonio Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the news release.

She was captured on an undercover camera as part of a video released by Project Veritas last fall.

In it, Rodriguez appears to show an older woman how to change her vote on a mail-in ballot.

In the same video, Rodriguez described various types of small gifts she gets for voters she comes into contact with.

Project Veritas is a far-right activist organization that utilizes undercover video and audio in its projects. The organization, along with founder James O’Keefe, have been criticized for using what are described as deceptive editing techniques.

