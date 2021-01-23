Filipino restaurant on Northwest Side temporarily closes doors after manager tests positive for COVID-19

A sign reading 'Sorry, we are closed' is seen at a shop in Cologne, western Germany on January 4, 2021 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders are expected Tuesday, January 5, 2021 to extend a partial lockdown in Europe's top economy as coronavirus deaths continue to mount despite tough restrictions in the run-up to the holidays. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A Filipino restaurant on the Northwest Side has temporarily closed its doors after one of its managers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery, located at 5700 Wurzbach Road, announced the closure Thursday on social media, saying both the restaurant and market will be closed for two weeks for employee and customer safety.

“We know this will have a negative impact on our business and our employee’s lives, but safety is and will always be our number 1 priority,” the restaurant said in a statement.

The restaurant said it believes the employee that tested positive contracted it outside of the restaurant.

However, out of an abundance of caution, Sari-Sari said it will sanitize and disinfect the restaurant. Staff members will also be given ample time to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine, the restaurant said.

Yesterday was a lot to handle. Thank you all for the amazing messages. Had some time to formulate a game plan and we will be back stronger than ever ready to serve you all. Salamat Po ❤️🙏🏽🇵🇭 Posted by Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery on Friday, January 22, 2021

Employees routinely receive temperature checks at the beginning and end of their shifts, and the restaurant said it believes the exposure is “low risk.”

The restaurant will post updates on its social media pages as it nears reopening. To keep up to date, follow Sari-Sari on Facebook or visit its website here.

