BCSO searching for man tied to shooting of Balcones Heights police officer

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office put out an advisory for this suspect involved in the shooting of a Balcones Heights police officer.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man believed to be involved in the shooting of a Balcones Heights police officer on Wednesday afternoon.

The Balcones Heights Police Department confirmed that a sergeant was shot during an incident on Wednesday. The condition of the officer was not immediately known. Shortly after the shooting was reported in the 6900 block of I-10, a large contingent of law enforcement congregated near the Sol Apartments off Interstate 10.

Surveillance images released by the sheriff’s office show a man in a Manu Ginobli jersey and dark pants carrying a bag. Another image shows a white pickup the man is believed to be driving.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the man is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.