University Health administers 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – University Health administered 100,000 doses and counting of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Hank Cortez was one of the individuals that received the vaccine. This comes as University Health has been giving out the vaccine doses for almost two months now.

Health officials said figuring out the logistics for the vaccine distribution hasn’t been an easy process, but it’s been worth it. For Cortez, he said he got the vaccine for the sake of his family.

University Health is vaccinating people at the Wonderland Mall. Depending on the vaccine doses received from the state, they can administer 4,300 doses each day.

