Community responds to Stone Oak fire by donating thousands of items to victims

SAN ANTONIO – We’re seeing a huge outpouring of community support after a building in the Stone Oak area burned to the ground, leaving dozens homeless and several vehicles destroyed.

Now, thousands of donations are being delivered to a local store for the fire victims, where the owners are facilitating the efforts along with generous volunteers.

The burning building at the Cortland View Apartment Complex on TPC parkway is now a scene of pain and loss, but just a few miles away, these donations are a scene of love and hope.

The Pure Posh Salon is hosting the donation drive, and within a few hours, the salon and vacant store next door was transformed into a donation center filled with necessary items like toiletries and clothes.

We even saw donations of pots, pans, and a refrigerator. The donations will go a long way, as 50-60 people have been left without a home and 130 units were damaged or destroyed.

So far, there are no known injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but in the meantime, people like Russ Latham, who is co-owner of the Pure Posh Salon, are opening doors to help fire victims like Steven and Joann Henshaw.

”We’re collecting daily stuff... You need clothing. These people need clothing now. They’ve lost everything,” Latham said.

”Our neighbor across the way said they smelled a small electric fire going on... and asked us to verify the smell... like we smell something too,” Steven Henshaw said.

”It’s heartbreaking because, like you said, we weren’t expecting to see that,” Joann Henshaw said.

Anyone hoping to donate or receive donations can go to Pure Posh Salon, located in the Village at Stone Oak, 22810 U.S. 281 N #108, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

