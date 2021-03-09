San Antonio’s Animal Defense League offers free adoptions for ‘big mutts’ during spring break

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League is holding a “I like big mutts and I cannot lie” adoption special this spring break.

ADL spokesperson Michelle Thorson said pets over 40 pounds will have their adoption fees waived through March 14.

Instead, the animal shelter is asking for a monetary donation to help support the program and pets in need.

“ADL acknowledges that our large breed population can be the most challenging to find homes for,” ADL said in a news release. “Our hope with this adoptions special is to encourage the community to help support this population so we may rescue more of the abandoned, abused, and neglected pets in our community and beyond.”

Pets that are adopted will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations, have microchips, and head home with internal and external parasite treatment.

Adopted pets will also have 30 days of 24PetWatch Pet Insurance, a starter bag of dog food and other gifts.

Ad

Appointments are still required, and guests will have to undergo temperature checks and wear masks.

ADL’s campuses are located at 11300 Nacogdoches Road and 210 Tuleta Drive.

Read also: