Child dies in accident involving Peloton treadmill, CEO announces

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 11: A Peloton Tread treadmill is displayed during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 3,995 workout machine is expected to be available later this year and features a 32-inch touch screen that connects users to instructors giving live or on-demand fitness classes. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton Tread+ machine, according to the company’s CEO John Foley.

Foley announced the tragic incident in a release on the company’s website. The message was also sent to owners of the Tread+ equipment, according to an article by ABC News.

“I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death. While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley said in a statement.

Ad

No further information on the incident will be released, according to Foley, out of respect for the family.

But, Foley is reminding customers of safety warnings and instructions when using the Tread+ equipment.

Currently, the Tread+ machine is priced at $2,495, and that’s without any add-ons. The price can go up to $3,065, according to the Peloton website.

“We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help. This is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home,” Foley said.

To help prevent accidents with the fitness equipment, Foley says customers should review the following:

Keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment at all times. Before you begin a workout, double check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear.

When you finish a workout on your Tread+, remove the safety key and store it out of reach of children and anyone else who should not be able to start the Tread+.

Foley added the company is “currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents.” You can read the full release here.

Ad

If you have an issue with your equipment or have further questions on safety, you’re urged to call the Member Support Team at 844-410-0141.

More on KSAT: