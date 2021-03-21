SAPD: Driver killed in two-vehicle crash on far Northeast Side

A driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m., Sunday, on Perrin Beitel Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

Police said the driver of a car pulled out onto Thousand Oaks at El Sendero Street when they pulled into the path of a truck.

The truck collided with the car and the driver was killed from the impact, according to authorities.

The driver of the truck was injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

