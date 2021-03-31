Morgan’s Wonderland will distribute COVID-19 vaccines Thursday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
The distribution event will take place at 5223 David Edwards Drive, from 4 to 7 p.m., according to an announcement by the park.
“Priority will be given to those with special needs,” a release states.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given at Thursday’s distribution.
The announcement states that the vaccines will be distributed on a first email basis. People interested in the event should email info@gordanhartman.com.
Those who email ahead will receive a confirmation telling them the details of their appointment or that no other vaccine appoints are available.
