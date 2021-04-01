WATCH LIVE: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar visits with migrant families

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia will hold a news conference Thursday following a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Democratic lawmakers took a helicopter and boat tour of the border with Customs and Border Protection and visited the World Trade Bridge to meet with local and federal officials to discuss cross-border international trade.

Cuellar and Manchin also visited the Holding Institute to meet with migrant families and see the impact of the influx of immigrants on the border community.

A livestream of the news conference will be available in this article.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:30, but delays are possible.

Related Stories: