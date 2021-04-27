Hospitality industry in San Antonio looking to hire; 2-day job fair set for next week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has a large hospitality industry with a countless number of hotels, restaurants and bars and as we continue to return to a sense of normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a huge need to fill jobs.

“Well, the last year, it was crazy. We had to close the restaurant,” Ricardo Perez, manager at Mi Tierra said.

Perez has been working at Mi Tierra for 11 years now and he has held many positions. He knows first hand what it takes to run a restaurant.

“We’re getting busier. So we need more people,” Perez said.

The last year has been unique to say the least and as we return to a sense of normalcy, the need to fill jobs is becoming a bigger and bigger. The issue is especially noticeable at Mi Tierra and across the hospitality industry.

“We have a tremendous need right now for our hotels and restaurants, you know, (the hospitality) industry, because they literally have thousands of jobs that are available,” Adrian Lopez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo said.

That need is everywhere, from hotels to restaurants.

“We’re looking for 180 people right now, company-wide. We have four restaurants (in need) right now,” Perez said.