Window shop this $1.3 million Dominion estate

Mary Claire Patton
, Digital Journalist

Real Estate

SAN ANTONIO – The Dominion is full of million-dollar estates and many San Antonio celebrities, like some of the Spurs players, call the neighborhood home.

Video sent to KSAT by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realtor Binkan Cinaroglu shows the inside of what one of these sprawling homes looks like.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 6 Links Green is a roughly 4,530 square foot home.

The home has hardwood flooring, travertine tile and a chef’s kitchen, among other amenities.

Want to peek inside more million-dollar homes? See below:

