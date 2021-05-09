Medical Examiner identifies man killed in major crash on South Highway 281

Four men are hospitalized, one of which is in critical condition, following a major crash on South Highway 281.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and three others are hospitalized following a major crash on South Highway 281, according to officials.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in the crash as Jellmer Santos Garcia. His cause of death is still pending.

Bexar County deputies were called to the crash late Saturday, when two crashes happened in the same location, involving two pickup trucks and an 18-wheeler.

Deputies said one of the pickup trucks rear-ended the 18-wheeler, and the second pickup truck had struck a pedestrian nearby.

Garcia was airlifted from the scene of the crash to University Hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to officials.

Three other men were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

