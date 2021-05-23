Search underway for missing 23-year-old man in Austin, police say

Luis Balderas was last seen at 5:37 a.m., Sunday, in the 9600 block of North IH-35 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 23-year-old man in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Luis Balderas was last seen at 5:37 a.m., Sunday, in the 9600 block of North IH-35 Austin in a gray, 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to officials. The truck’s license plate reads, “PNF8971.”

The Texas Department has issued a Clear Alert in his disappearance.

Balderas is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, Columbia blue and black t-shirt, black jeans and black cowboy boots.

Police said they believe Balderas’ disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

