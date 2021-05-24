San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers seeking suspects for possession of explosive weapons

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects responsible for having explosive weapons at Williams Brothers Construction late last year.

The weapons were found on Dec. 8, according to police.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.

Crime Stoppers may pay up a $5,000 reward for information which leads to an arrest.

