Do you know this man? Police say he threatened Home Depot employees with a weapon, stole store items

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a Northwest Side robbery suspect.

According to police, on April 27, a man walked into the Home Depot store, located at 5101 Cambray Drive, and threatened the employees with a weapon as he stole store items.

The man left the scene in a white-colored truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the aggravated robbery at the Home Depot.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

Ad

Also on KSAT: