‘Mission Reach Floatilla’ Fiesta event fully booked for free kayaking

SAN ANTONIO – Paddling their way through fun obstacles or just sitting back and enjoying the sun, families from across San Antonio kept the fiesta spirit alive along the river Saturday morning.

The San Antonio River Foundation hosted the “Mission Reach Floatilla Fiesta” in partnership with organizations including the San Antonio River Authority and Mission Adventure Tours.

Four-year-old, Svaasya Saraswathula and nine-year-old Svakasha said they were thrilled when their parents told them they’d be out in the water.

“They told me last week,” Svakasha said. “I’m looking forward to kayaking on my own.”

For many like the Saraswathula Family, it’s their first time exploring the San Antonio River.

“I’m a nature lover so, hearing the birds, seeing the smiling faces just makes you feel at home,” Gabriel García said.

The floating Fiesta event also featured Fiesta medals and educational activities to let San Antonians know about the river.

“(We hope it develops an) appreciation (and) stewardship of the river because most people don’t know that they have this ability to be on the river (to kayak),” Albert Cardona, special events coordinator for the San Antonio River Foundation, said. “(It’s awesome for them to be) able to kayak and be here and see the birds, see the fish, enjoy the river in its true form.”

To learn more about kayak opportunities in Mission Reach, downtown San Antonio and the King William District, click here.

