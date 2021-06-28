Water safety tips for your next summer outing

With the summer heat in full swing, many families are looking to cool off by going to the lake or the beach. But you need to be careful if you’re taking small children.

According to the American Red Cross drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four. So what can you do to be safe around water?

When it comes to swimming and staying safe at the pool, there are several important things to keep in mind.

First, prevent unsupervised access. Aquatics experts for the American Red Cross say you should surround pools and spas with barriers on all sides.

Also make sure life jackets and a first aid kit are available nearby just in case of an emergency.

If you are visiting the lake or river, it’s important to check the water conditions before your trip.

If conditions are rough and you get caught in a strong current, experts say you should lie on your back with your feet in front so you can fend off rocks as you float downstream.

When it comes to being on a boat, make sure to wear a life jacket.

Rip currents can be a problem if you’re heading to the beach.

If you find yourself caught in one, you should swim parallel to the shore until you are out of it and then swim back to shore.

Finally, no matter where you are in the water, if you see someone in trouble don’t try and jump in to help. Instead, call 911.