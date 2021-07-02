These top-rated products are on sale in July

SAN ANTONIO – Fourth of July sales have started out with a bang, but not every sale is necessarily a good deal. Consumer Reports is trying to help people to shop smarter for summer products that aren’t just on sale but also scored well in its rigorous, independent laboratory tests.

CR tracks the prices of many of top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here’s what to look out for in July:

First up on deep discount are headphones. CR found the Sennheiser Noise-Canceling Headphones for $180 at Amazon. CR says these headphones rate right up there with more expensive models when it comes to sound quality and noise reduction.

Next up, you may rest easier when you’re on vacation with a DIY home security camera. The Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera is now $100 at Best Buy.

Because retailers don’t want to store grills after the summer season, CR says you should be able to find loads of discounts this month. The Weber Genesis II is $780 at Target, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware.

And to help control that sticky July air, CR says this month is best to find sales on dehumidifiers. The Frigidaire 22-pint dehumidifier is $165 at Walmart.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, CR says to look out for Independence Day sales.

“Mattresses are almost always on sale, but we do tend to see steeper discounts during major holidays. We don’t really recommend purchasing one at full price because you can almost always snag one on sale,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping editor, Anna Kocharian.

The Casper Sleep Element Mattress is $535 at Amazon. CR testers says this mattress is a good choice for back sleepers.

Although back-to-school sales will begin in July, deeper discounts on school supplies, laptops and backpacks tend to roll out in mid- to late August.

Consumer Reports independently purchases all products it tests and does not have an affiliation with the products or companies mentioned.