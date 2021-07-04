Man, 9-year-old daughter killed after car collides with tree in Beaumont, police say

A man and his 9-year-old daughter were killed in an early-morning crash after their car collided with a tree in Beaumont, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., in the 1100 block of I-10 on a service road.

Beaumont police said the man was traveling with four adults and three children on the service road at a high rate of speed when their vehicle hit water and struck a tree near the Super 8 Motel.

Authorities said 29-year-old Mauricio Miranda and 9-year-old Ashlech Gonzales were killed in the crash.

Miranda’s pregnant wife, who was holding an infant and was ejected from the car at the time of the crash, according to police.

The other passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

