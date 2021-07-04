Man arrested in connection to NW Side apartment building fire that displaced 8 families

Ryan James Simpson, 35, was booked July 2 on charges of arson and stalking, Bexar County court records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection to a fire that destroyed an apartment building in the Medical Center and displaced eight families, according to San Antonio police.

According to an arrest affidavit, the fire’s origin was traced back to a patio of one of the units that had two tenants living there.

A man living in the unit told police he believed Simpson “may have had something to do with” the fire, as he was angry at him for stealing his guns.

Simpson was also accused of texting the man that he had “24 hours before things of his magically start exploding randomly,” the affidavit states.

Investigators said the tenants’ cars caught fire earlier in June, which started the initial investigation. But, police had spotted Simpson’s car leaving the area soon after the vehicle fires were reported.

Just days later, on June 28, the fire broke out at the Residences at Medical Apartments. Flames were seen coming through the roof of the building when fire crews arrived.

Some people that lived in the building claimed they never heard smoke detectors or smoke alarms go off at the time of the fire, according to a previous KSAT report.

Still, all of the residents were able to escape the flames safely and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross did aid the families affected by the fire and firefighters said they didn’t “rule out human involvement” when investigating the cause.

Based on statements from the tenants, video evidence and more, authorities connected Simpson to the incident.

However, despite Simpson’s arrest, the cause of the fire was deemed “undetermined” and the investigation is ongoing, the affidavit states.

Simpson’s bonds for the two charges total $120,000 and he’s currently awaiting indictment.

