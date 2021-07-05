Man on scooter struck by sedan in hit-and-run crash near downtown, police say

Man on scooter hit by vehicle near Santa Rosa.

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man on a scooter was hit by a sedan in a hit-and-run crash near downtown early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South Santa Rosa, not far from North Flores Street and Interstate 10.

According to police, the man on a scooter was exiting Market Square and was not able to stop just before getting hit by the sedan.

Police said the driver of the car was found about a block away. The driver faces charges of failing to stop and render aid.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS with a broken leg.

The name of the driver was not released by police.