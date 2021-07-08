Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

K-9 officer helps find young girl missing in woods during Tropical Storm Elsa

Lee County sheriff’s deputies say Mercy, the K-9, tracked her for more than a half mile

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Tropical Storm Elsa
,
Florida
K-9 officer Mercy with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
K-9 officer Mercy with the Lee County Sheriff's Office. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

LEE COUNTY, Florida – A 12-year-old girl in Florida was rescued from the woods during Tropical Storm Elsa, all thanks to a droopy-eared, four-legged friend.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies searched for the missing girl Tuesday night with assistance from K-9 officer Mercy, as part of the Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Reunite Program.

Mercy tracked the little girl for more than half a mile through the woods, despite the severe weather from Elsa, according to deputies.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Mercy found the girl and she was soon reunited with her family, safe and sound, according to officials.

Tropical Storm Elsa caused a destructive path on the East Coast and in Florida after it made landfall earlier this week.

The storm is expected to pass the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and should be over the northeastern part of the U.S. on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

More on KSAT:

Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: