K-9 officer helps find young girl missing in woods during Tropical Storm Elsa

LEE COUNTY, Florida – A 12-year-old girl in Florida was rescued from the woods during Tropical Storm Elsa, all thanks to a droopy-eared, four-legged friend.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies searched for the missing girl Tuesday night with assistance from K-9 officer Mercy, as part of the Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Reunite Program.

Mercy tracked the little girl for more than half a mile through the woods, despite the severe weather from Elsa, according to deputies.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing... Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Mercy found the girl and she was soon reunited with her family, safe and sound, according to officials.

Tropical Storm Elsa caused a destructive path on the East Coast and in Florida after it made landfall earlier this week.

The storm is expected to pass the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and should be over the northeastern part of the U.S. on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

