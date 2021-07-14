‘Random shooting’ overnight leaves man with gunshot wound in his face, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are calling a shooting on the Northeast Side early Wednesday morning a random act of violence.

They say a man suffered a gunshot wound in his face while standing outside his home in the 4200 block of Chestnut Hill Drive shortly after 12 a.m.

The victim, who is in his 40s, told police he was standing near a food trailer in his driveway when a car carrying three people pulled up.

He says someone in that car fired shots at him, hitting him once in his face.

Police described his wound as non-life threatening.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter took off in the car with the two other people.

Officers at the scene did not share the description of the shooter or the getaway car.

They say there did not appear to be any incident which would’ve led to the shooting.