WATCH: Bexar County Legislative Delegation gives update on House Democrats quorum break

The Bexar County Legislative Delegations will give an update on the ongoing quorum break by Texas House Democrats as well as efforts being made to pass the federal “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” Saturday afternoon.

The virtual press conference is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

House Democrats left Texas on Monday to fly to Washington, D.C. as a way to break quorum and prevent the passage of a bill that would allow for certain voting restrictions in Texas.

Some of the voting restrictions mentioned in the bill include banning drive-thru voting, banning 24-hour voting, and changes to mail-in voting, according to The Texas Tribune.

Democrats have already met with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss voting restrictions

In a report by KSAT, Harris and her Democratic colleagues are now calling on Congress to somehow overcome the Senate filibuster to adopt the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the We the People Act, in order to keep states (such as Texas) from enacting their own election laws.

