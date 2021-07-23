SAPD: 2 women hospitalized in rollover crash on city’s far West Side

Image of crash on access road of Loop 410 near Culebra road.

SAN ANTONIO – Two women in their 20s were taken to an area hospital after they crashed their vehicle on the access road of Loop 410 late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before midnight on the access road of Loop 410 near Culebra Road on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, the two women were traveling at a high-rate of speed when the driver, for an unknown reason, lost control and rolled the vehicle between the sidewalk and a car dealership. One of the wheels came off and smashed a vehicle on the car lot, police said.

Investigators say the two women were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, with the driver having more serious injuries. The women’s names have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.