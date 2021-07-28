Abbott signs executive order allowing DPS to stop migrants in vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued an executive order restricting ground transportation of migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities.

The executive order also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of such violation and reroute such vehicles back to its point of origin or a port of entry. DPS also has the authority to impound a vehicle that violates the executive order.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” Abbott said. “This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”

The executive order comes one day after Abbott ordered the National Guard to assist law enforcement in arresting migrants at the border who break state laws.

Ad

You can read the executive order below:

Related Stories: