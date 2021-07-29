2 women hospitalized, 2 sought after shooting at apartment complex in Converse, police say

CONVERSE, Texas – Two women were taken to the hospital, and officers are searching for two men after a shooting at an apartment complex in Converse, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

When officers arrived, they found two women who had gunshot wounds and were conscious, police said. The women briefly spoke with officers before being taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police say detectives learned that two men had forced their way into the apartment the women were in and immediately began firing their weapons, hitting the women.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Converse police say detectives are working to identify the shooters and their vehicle. They were last seen driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Converse PD at 210-658-2322 and ask to be contacted with a member of the Criminal Investigations Division.