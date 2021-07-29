Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Dust devil and waterspout spotted near Port Aransas on Wednesday

It was wacky weather Wednesday along Texas coast

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Mustang Island State Park
Mustang Island State Park

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – It was a wacky Wednesday down at the Texas coast near Port Aransas as two unique weather phenomena were captured on camera.

A dust devil was spotted at Mustang Island State Park and a waterspout was seen over Aransas Bay.

KSAT meteorologist Kaiti Blake described both weather events as rapidly rotating columns of air.

“Waterspouts are air and water, while dust devils are air and dirt - or sand, in this case,” Blake said.

Two videos posted to Twitter show the water spout, which Blake says are less common than dust devils in this part of the country.

“Waterspouts are much more common and can be a daily occurrence in places like the Florida Keys where there is more water and a tropical climate,” Blake said.

Blake also said dust devils aren’t terribly common around here but “they do form in hot and dry conditions. So, it’s not surprising that one was seen yesterday.”

Video of the dust devil, which occurred just south of the jetties, can be seen here.

