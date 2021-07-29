Dust devil and waterspout spotted near Port Aransas on Wednesday

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – It was a wacky Wednesday down at the Texas coast near Port Aransas as two unique weather phenomena were captured on camera.

A dust devil was spotted at Mustang Island State Park and a waterspout was seen over Aransas Bay.

KSAT meteorologist Kaiti Blake described both weather events as rapidly rotating columns of air.

“Waterspouts are air and water, while dust devils are air and dirt - or sand, in this case,” Blake said.

Two videos posted to Twitter show the water spout, which Blake says are less common than dust devils in this part of the country.

“Waterspouts are much more common and can be a daily occurrence in places like the Florida Keys where there is more water and a tropical climate,” Blake said.

Here's an excellent video of a waterspout today over Aransas Bay captured by Captain Troy Jason Butler. pic.twitter.com/qTCvwSYfGL — Sharon Ray (@SharonRayWx) July 28, 2021

Take a look at this waterspout over Aransas Bay from earlier this afternoon. https://t.co/wbi2C2PaAJ — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) July 28, 2021

Blake also said dust devils aren’t terribly common around here but “they do form in hot and dry conditions. So, it’s not surprising that one was seen yesterday.”

Video of the dust devil, which occurred just south of the jetties, can be seen here.

