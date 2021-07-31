Ways to help you successfully navigate a tight market for new cars

Auto dealers have fewer new cars for sale and lately those available are often selling for more than the sticker price.

If you’re in the market for a new car, the first thing you should try to do is get pre-qualified for your financing.

Getting the best rate you can ahead of time gives you some leverage when it’s time to work out a deal.

Next, be willing to travel to find a car. You may have to expand your search to dealers outside your immediate area.

Also, try to maximize the value of the car you own right now when either selling it or trading it in. Used car prices have been hitting record highs and dealers have been hungry for trade-ins.

All of that should work in your favor and help you chip away at the cost of a new vehicle.

If possible, be flexible with your choice for your next vehicle -- SUVs and pickup trucks are incredibly popular but, you may find better deals on less popular models like sedans.

Finally, if you would prefer to wait for the hot new car market to cool off, consider refinancing the loan on the vehicle you already have.