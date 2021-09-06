San Antonio pediatric nurse practitioner back at work, continues recovering from a two-month COVID-19 coma

SAN ANTONIO – Justin Vine has come a long way after spending weeks on a ventilator and being in a two-month coma last year following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I never thought I would be where I’m at today or I’ll be able to get to this spot. At the time, it was a big mountain to climb,” Vine said.

Vine was hospitalized on June 30 and was given a plasma donation and the drug remdesiver.

After getting better, he was released from the hospital on Oct. 2.

Vine said he is feeling better these days while doing physical therapy exercises at home and seeing different specialists.

“We’ve been working on the walking and everything. And a lot of times I can walk without a cane,” Vine said.

Vine has also returned to work as a pediatric nurse practitioner and said he and his colleagues have been extremely busy during this current COVID-19 surge.

“There’s been 30, 40 plus people waiting in the door and we’re a smaller clinic. We accommodate as best we can, as many as we can, but the the need and the call for further assistance in the RSV and COIVD have been like astronomical lately,” Vine said.

Vine encourages those who are eligible for the vaccine to get it.

Earlier this year Vine and his family got the vaccine.

“I did have like up to 24 to 36 hours of, you know, some like dizziness or a little bit of a headache, but they all passed and it went pretty good after that,” Vine said.

Vine said he is thankful to be back home and surrounded with those he loves.

“Enjoying being home with the family and watching the kids grow,” Vine said.

