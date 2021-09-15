San Marcos PD seeks convenience store robbery suspect

The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery. According to police, a man entered a Stripes convenience store near Aquarena Springs Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 13 and pointed a handgun at several employees and demanded money.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

According to police, a man entered a Stripes convenience store near Aquarena Springs Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, pointed a handgun at several employees and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a medical mask, police said. He is described as having a slender build and has short dark hair and possibly some facial hair.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, call Det. Davidson at 512-753-2315 or email him at Tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

Also on KSAT.com: