San Marcos PD seeks convenience store robbery suspect

Man pointed handgun at employees, demanded money during robbery at Stripes store near Aquarena Springs Drive on Monday, SMPD says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

According to police, a man entered a Stripes convenience store near Aquarena Springs Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, pointed a handgun at several employees and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a medical mask, police said. He is described as having a slender build and has short dark hair and possibly some facial hair.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, call Det. Davidson at 512-753-2315 or email him at Tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

