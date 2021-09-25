Partly Cloudy icon
Kerrville man arrested for robbing IHOP restaurant at gunpoint, police say

Mathew Scott Eaglehouse, 29, was booked on two counts of aggravated robbery

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A man robbed an IHOP restaurant in Kerrville on Sept. 21.
A man robbed an IHOP restaurant in Kerrville on Sept. 21. (KSAT)

KERRVILLE – A Kerrville man is now behind bars after police said he robbed an IHOP restaurant at gunpoint earlier this week.

Mathew Scott Eaglehouse, 29, went into the restaurant, located at 1429 Sidney Baker in Kerrville, around 9:43 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said he waved a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied and Eaglehouse took off with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction, according to officials.

As authorities searched for Eaglehouse, they were able to obtain two warrants for his arrest. He was booked Saturday into the Kerr County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery, police said.

Each count of aggravated robbery holds a $50,000 bond, according to authorities.

Further details are limited at this time.

