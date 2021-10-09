Here are a few ways you can protect yourself online from identity thieves

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Stolen identity can happen to anyone at any time. In fact, a new report finds two-thirds of people will experience life-changing digital abuse.

There’s been a 42% increase in identity theft and it is continuing to grow rapidly. Don’t want to be part of these stats?

From widespread cyber-attacks to fraud emails and texts, the web has many ways to grab what they need from you. Seventy-nine percent of internet users feel they have completely lost control over their personal data.

“As we evolve in technology, it has become more and more of an issue,” Regine Bonneau, the CEO of RB Advisory and Cyber Security Consultant said.

So how can you protect yourself? First, download an identity protection system. U.S. News and World Report rated the top 10 systems with Identity Guard, Identity Force and ID Shield in the top three.

Next, check your apps. They can be used to bombard you with spam. Some popular ones that have come under fire for sharing your info, Camscanner, Facebook, Kaspersky QR scanner, Tik-Tok, the flashlight for the iPhone and iPad and many game and puzzle apps.

Finally, a simple step to keeping you safe online is to update your devices regularly.

Do you think you’re safe when you log out of social media? Apps like Facebook and Tik-Tok can collect your data information without you even knowing. So, keep a close eye on your information!

