First draft of 2022 bond program heavy on basics: streets, sidewalks, bridges, drainage

SAN ANTONIO – The first version of San Antonio’s record $1.2 billion 2022 bond program contains big investments on basic infrastructure, money to build out the city’s greenway trails system, and an allotment for a new area - housing.

San Antonio city staff are presenting the first draft of a 2022 bond program to city council Wednesday afternoon with their recommendations for which projects should be included. It’s the first step in a months-long process that will culminate with city voters having the final say in the May 2022 municipal election.

City staff recommended spreading the $1.2 billion total around five areas:

Streets, Bridges & Sidewalks - $450 million

Drainage & Flood Contro l - $150 million

Parks & Recreation - $300 million

Facilities - $150 million

Housing - $150 million

Proposed 2022 Bond Program Funding By Proposition (City of San Antonio)

City Manager Erik Walsh said council members have emphasized basic infrastructure issues like streets, bridges, sidewalks, and drainage. So staff have recommended funneling half of the record budget toward those issues.

The parks and recreation portion contains $126 for further development of the Howard Peak Greenway Trails System, including connector projects suggested by the group Activate SA.

Walsh says there’s still about $200 million worth of work to do on the trails system, not including the additional work that Activate SA has proposed, and the city plans to complete the original vision of the system through this bond program and the next in 2027.

The city is also pursuing a new area for the bond program, which voters approved through a charter change earlier this year - affordable housing. The city is aiming to preserve or produce roughly 28,000 housing units over the next 10 years.

Though staff had originally proposed $250 million to be spent on housing in this bond program, Assistant City Manager Lori Houston says they believe $150 million will be enough to preserve or produce about 15,000 units over the next five years when combined with another $1.45 billion in available resources.

Proposed 2022 Bond Program Funding by Category (City of San Antonio)

Those other resources include the city’s annual budget, the San Antonio Housing Authority, the San Antonio Housing Trust, tax exemptions, developer-initiated Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ), and $1 billion in federal tax credits for private affordable housing developments.

Despite its record size, city staff have said the number of projects submitted for inclusion in the bond program far outweighs the money that’s available. To help free up space, staff are recommending pursuing some $77 million worth of projects through TIRZ funding and another $38 million for drainage projects with a stormwater fund.

City staff are also recommending increasing the city’s allocation in the bond for public art from its usual 1 percent level to 1.5 percent for a total of $15.7 million. However, that percentage would only be applied toward roughly $1 billion of the bond program - everything except the housing portion.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Council members will have an opportunity to adjust those amounts during their discussion on Wednesday. The proposed list of projects will then go to a group of five, council-appointed community committees to refine.

Wednesday is also the due date for council members to submit their appointees to those committees, which will each focus on a specific area of the bond program. All of the 32-member committees will be made up of three appointees from each district and a pair of co-chairs appointed by the mayor.

The committees will meet from October to December and make their final recommendations to the city council. The council is expected to review the recommendations in January and call the election on the final project list in February.

Voters will be able to vote on each area of the bond program areas in the May 2022 municipal election.

Though there are five general areas, there will be six propositions, since city staff say state law requires municipal facilities like libraries to be listed separately from public safety facilities like police substations.